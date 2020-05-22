Sections
Home / Cities / With 197 new cases, total tally in Thane is 1,757

With 197 new cases, total tally in Thane is 1,757

In the highest 24-hour jump in the number of cases in Thane, 197 new cases were reported on Friday. Two Covid patients died.The total positive cases in the city are 1,757. Out of the 197 new cases,...

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:00 IST

By Megha Pol,

In the highest 24-hour jump in the number of cases in Thane, 197 new cases were reported on Friday. Two Covid patients died.

The total positive cases in the city are 1,757.

Out of the 197 new cases, 70 are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward itself followed by 22 cases in Wagale Estate, Kalwa and Mumbra wards each.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Till now, 500 cases are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward alone. On Friday, civic commissioner gave orders to focus on curbing cases in the ward.”



Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal gave directives to screen the people in the slum and those with symptoms should be quarantined and tested. Malvi said, “He has also asked to carry out contact tracing of people around Covid patients. Decisions on markets and shops will also be taken in the next few days.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City experiences hottest day of the season; near heatwave conditions likely to prevail
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Boy separated from relatives found in Fatehabad; sent home
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Andhra HC revokes suspension of former state intelligence chief, wants him reinstated
May 22, 2020 23:15 IST
Health department collects swab samples of 30 police personnel
May 22, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.