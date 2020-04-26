With 2 more recoveries in HP, 11 cured of Covid-19 in 6 days

All deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been asked to implement the revised guidelines of ministry of home affairs, which allow more activities and opening of shops during lockdown. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Himachal Pradesh is fast flattening the curve of active coronavirus cases as two more Covid-19 patients have recovered in the hill state, bringing down the tally of infected persons to 13.

“Two Covid-19 patients from Chamba and Una districts have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus twice,” additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

The Chamba patient was a Tablighi Jamaat worker who had attended the Markaz congregation. The patient from Una was a primary contact of another Jamaat worker.

Dhiman said both the patient will be kept under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two weeks and will be discharged if they test negative after the observation period is over.

A total of 11 patients have been discharged after being cured in Himachal in the past week.

So far, Himachal has recorded a total of 40 Covid-19 cases.

13 CONTACTS OF +VE DOC HOME QURANTINED

Thirteen people from Kangra district, who came in direct contact with an infected woman doctor in Pathankot have been told to home quarantine. The private doctor had tested positive on Saturday after which the Pathankot administration traced her contacts and handed over a list of seven women and six men to the Kangra authorities.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the contacts belong to Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Baijnath sub-divisions. “Their samples will be sent for testing today,” said Prajapati.

GOVT ORDERS TO IMPLEMENT REVISED MHA RULES

State chief secretary Anil Khachi in an order on Saturday night directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to implement the revised guidelines of ministry of home affairs (MHA), which allow more activities and opening of shops during lockdown.