With 200 staff members in quarantine, Ludhiana DMCH’s battle gets tougher

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)’s battle with the virus continues to get tougher as over 200 of its staff members, including doctors, have been asked to go into home isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 positive patients.

Of these patients, several had been brought to the emergency ward of the hospital and found Covid-19 positive later.

The hospital has now set up a five-member committee, chaired by Dr Rajoo Singh Chhina, dean (academics) and chairperson of the Hospital Infection Control Committee, to screen its staffers and bring back those who didn’t directly come in contact with the patients.

The development comes four days after a two-year-old girl from Mandeep Nagar in Choti Haibowal, who was rushed to the hospital with abdominal pain, was found to be infected. According to health authorities, she is the youngest Covid patient in Ludhiana. Doctors performed an emergency intestinal surgery on her, following which her samples were sent for Covid testing.

After the child tested positive, DMCH authorities asked 35 employees, including, doctors and paramedical staff, to go into home quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier on May 13, as many as 160 employees, including doctors and paramedical staff of DMCH were sent into home isolation after two ward boys tested positive. On Wednesday, the reports of 119 staffers, who were tested after the ward boys were found infected, came in negative.

The hospital’s Covid in-charge Dr Ashwani Chaudhary said the employees were quarantined as a preventive measure.

Sources said that besides a patient from Jammu, the staff had come in contact with three Ludhiana patients from Khanna, Rajpura and Faridkot, who were scheduled to undergo surgeries at the hospital.

Dr Chhina said, “We have to follow the universal infection control protocol while treating any patient visiting the hospital. Further, we are conducting a special screening as per the guidelines issued by World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health.”

Dr Chaudhary said that the primary and secondary contacts have been segregated. “While the secondary contacts, such as those who crossed the area where the Covid-19 patient was kept, will be called back on duty after a week, the condition of primary contacts will be monitored and they will be kept under isolation for 14- days.”

The hospital has been battling to control infection ever since the outbreak in March. The hospital even had to close down its OPD services for some time. DMCH principal Sandeep Puri and other senior doctors remained in quarantine in March after the patient they were treating turned out to be the first Covid-19 case of the city.

Four Covid-19 patients, a 31-year-old male from Ludhiana, a 69-year-old woman from Gurdaspur, 60-year-old man for Faridkot and 52-year-old man from Patiala were discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after recovery.