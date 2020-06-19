With 32 new Covid-19 cases, Himachal crosses 600-mark in 92 days

Thirty-two people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 627, officials said.

The state breached the 600-mark in 92 days. The first case in Himachal was reported on March 20.

Fourteen fresh cases were reported in Hamirpur district, eight cases each in Kangra and eight Solan and two in Bilaspur.

MEMBERS OF THREE FAMILIES TEST POSITIVE IN HAMIRPUR

Hamirpur chief medical officer Archana Soni said a 62-year-old woman and her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 6, tested positive in Barsar sub-division. They returned from Delhi on June 11 and were under home quarantine.

A couple from Sujanpur sub-division also is among the new cases. The husband-wife duo returned from Delhi on June 10.

Three of a family from Bhoranj sub-division, including a 32-year-old mother and her two kids, aged 10 and 5 also tested positive for the virus.

Besides, a 38-year-old man from Galod area, who returned from Noida and a 2-year-old girl from Bhoranj are among the new patients. Four more cases were reported late evening.

EIGHT CASES IN KANGRA

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said new patients include seven men and a woman. All of them returned from Delhi and were under institutional quarantine at Parour and Alampur. They have been shifted to Covid-care centre Baijnath.

The district’s tally has gone up to 166. Active cases are 65 while 100 patients have recovered and a patient died of the disease.

FOUR OF FAMILY AMONG EIGHT TEST POSITIVE IN SOLAN

Eight people have tested positive in Solan district. These include four members of a family from Chambaghat area. They returned from Delhi and were under home quarantine.

Besides, two institutionally quarantined people have also tested positive. One of them returned from Delhi and other from Ghaziabad. Two cases were reported from Bilaspur district.

223 ACTIVE CASES

Active cases in the state stand at 223 and 389 people have recovered. Eleven cases have migrated and six succumbed to the virus. On Friday, 16 more people recovered.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 166 cases followed by Hamirpur with 155 cases. Una has recorded a total of 77 cases; Solan has 71 cases, Chamba 43, Bilaspur 31, Sirmaur 28, Shimla 26, Mandi 23, Kullu four and Kinnaur three cases.

Eleven of the 12 districts of Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only Corona-free district.