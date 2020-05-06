With 34 fresh infections J&K tally mounts to 775

Till date, 82,367 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—14,664 in home quarantine, 190 in hospital quarantine and 7,625 in home surveillance. (file photo)

Thirty-four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the Union territory to 775, officials said.

Of the total new cases, 32 were reported from Kashmir division’s Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts where the tally has risen to 710. Two fresh cases are from Jammu district.

Also, two more patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir division.

Out of 775 positive cases—269 in Kashmir and 53 in Jammu division– have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Kashmir has 434 active cases and 11 are in Jammu.

Till date, 82,367 people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance—14,664 in home quarantine, 190 in hospital quarantine and 7,625 in home surveillance. Besides, 59,435 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The government bulletin said 33,502 samples have tested as negative.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said out of 29 positive cases in Jammu, 26 have recovered while three are positive; out of 21 positive cases in Udhampur, 19 have recovered, one active positive and one died; four positive cases in Rajouri of which three have recovered and only one is active; Samba district has seven cases of which four have recovered. Kishtwar has only one positive case which has recovered while Kathua, Ramban and Reasi districts have one active case each.

Classes in educational institutions to remain suspended till May 30

The higher education department on Wednesday issued an order stating that classes at all educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir will remain suspended till May 30.

The government order issued on directions of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu reads that offices of vice-chancellors including head of departments and principals of government degree colleges of higher education department and principals of polytechnic colleges and ITI’s of technical education department across the UT will start functioning from May 6 with minimum 30% staff on rotation basis. “Besides, principals of respective institutions will draw duty roster of teaching staff to start pending work of evaluation/assessment, virtual class-work, lab work, curriculum development, scholarships and other activities,” the order reads.

Similarly, duty roster of non-teaching staff on rotation basis will also be drawn to start routine official work as assigned by the controlling officer of the institution. Research Scholars are permitted to start their activities in the lab while strictly observing the COVID-19 protocol.