With 35 yogasanas under a minute, 11-year-old Hamirpur girl forges world record

This is the third time that Nidhi Dogra has bagged such a laurel.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hamirpur

Nidhi Dogra performing a yoga asana outside her house in Hamirpur district. (HT Photo)

Hailing from a remote village in Hamirpur district, eleven-year-old Nidhi Dogra has created a world record by performing thirty-five yogasanas on handstand in one minute.

For the exceptional feat, she was given a certificate by the Akhil Bhartiya Yog Sangh. Her father, Shashi Kumar, who is also a physical education teacher, said that an online competition was organised in which Nidhi performed thirty-five asanas on handstand in just one minute.

He said that it was the third time that Nidhi had won such a laurel.

Elated over her performance, the Class 7 student said she had also created a world record in Pranam asana by sitting for 45 minutes at a stretch.



Since children are not going to schools due to the Covid pandemic, they should be encouraged to perform yoga at home, opined Nidhi’s mother.

The girl’s grandfather, Karam Chand, also stressed the need for yoga by all as it helps keep people away from diseases.

Nidhi has been a yoga enthusiast since childhood and performed different types of asanas with the help and training of her father.

