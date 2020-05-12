With 45 out of 156 deaths, Bhavani peth continues to be the hot spot

Pune: The city reported seven Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, all above 55 years. Two victims were from Bhavani peth ward which has been the maximum contributor of deaths in the city. The city reported 164 cases on Tuesday taking the final count of progressive positive to 2,737 cases. A total of 1,209 people have been discharged from hospitals till date, including 120 discharged on Tuesday.

Bhavani peth, located in the middle of the city, has reported 45 of the 156 coronavirus deaths in PMC jurisdiction. Out of the 2,582 positive cases reported in the city, 511 are reported from this red zone. The second most deaths, 21, are reported from Dhole Patil road ward which is located near Bhavani peth area. This ward has reported 409 positives.

Of the seven deaths reported on Tuesday, three from Sassoon include a 72-year-old male residing at Yerawada, who was symptomatic since May 5 and was admitted on May 8. He was tested positive on May 9 and was declared dead at May 12 with cause of death reported as acute respiratory failure with Covid-19 positive pneumonitis with acute kidney injury, hypertension and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The second death from the hospital include a 64-year-old male from Yerawada who was symptomatic since May 4 and was referred from Naidu Hospital. He was admitted on May 11 and was tested positive on May 12 and reported dead on the same day. Cause of death are acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis, Covid-19 infection with Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

The third death includes a 75-year-old female from Bibwewadi, referred from Bharati Hospital who was symptomatic since May 6 and admitted on May 9 and tested positive on the same day. The patient was declared dead on May 12 due to bradyarrhythmia with cardiogenic shock due to myocardial infarction myocarditis, bilateral pneumonitis with Covid-19 infection, including comorbidity like diabetes, hypertension and IHD.

Out of the 103 samples tested on Tuesday, none was positive at Sassoon. The hospital has reported 93 deaths till date and 95 have been discharged on Tuesday.

The other deaths include a 57- year-old female from Nana peth reported from KEM hospital who was admitted on May 9 and declared dead on the same day. The swab test came positive on May 11 and the cause of death is stated acute respiratory failure secondary to Covid-19 positive.

Another death from KEM hospital was that of a 59-year-old male from Nana peth who was admitted on May 10 and was declared dead on the same day. The swab report came positive on Tuesday and the cause of death is stated to be acute respiratory failure secondary to Covid-19 positive.

A 75-year-old male from Tadiwala road was declared dead from Naidu hospital on May 11 after being admitted since May 9. The cause of death is said to be cardio respiratory arrest with COPD, bilateral pneumonia with Covid-19 positive.

An 86-year-old male resident of Hadapsar, Malwadi was reported from Symbiosis hospital. The person was admitted to the hospital on May 1 and declared dead on May 12. The cause of death is said to be sepsis with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, secondary to Covid-19 positive.

Out of the 1,372 positive patients admitted in hospitals, 107 continue to remain in critical condition.