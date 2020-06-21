With 49 new cases, total count goes to 1,419 in GB Nagar

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Sunday reported 49 new cases, in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count of the district to 1,419 cases.

According to a press statement issued by the district administration, as many as 162 positive patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals by Sunday. “So far, nineteen Covid-19 positive patients have so far lost their lives in the district so far. As a result, the district now has 577 active cases,” the release said.

Meanwhile, to cater to Covid patients, the district administration on Sunday kicked off another L-1 facility at ITS dental college in Greater Noida, officials said.

The officials further said that in the last 24 hours, as many as 21 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.

According to the release, the overall tally of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state has gone to 17,731, with 596 new cases in last 24 hours. “As many as 626 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state,” the release stated.

District magistrate Suhas LY said all 12 operative L-1, L-2 attached, Covid care centres, L-2 and L-3 facilities in the district have been asked to properly monitor sanitisation, regular visit of doctors, proper arrangements of meals, oxygen level checking of admitted patients, their timely sampling, referral slips of patients, etc. “The facilities have also been asked to keep a record of cured patients and the death audit of deceased ones. They have also been asked to keep a close tab on feeding records of Covid hospitals,” he said.

He further said that quarantine centres have also been directed to keep all records updated. “Quarantine centres have been asked to keep the real-time records of admitted, cured and negative persons,” he said