With 80% recovery rate, Bhiwandi now aims for zero deaths

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:23 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With a recovery rate of over 80%, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has now launched Mission Zero Deaths to focus on ensuring there are no fatalities due to Covid-19. The city has managed to increase its doubling rate from 6.4 days in June-end, to 47 days – the highest in any corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Bhiwandi city has reported a total of 3,831 Covid-positive cases and 263 deaths by Friday. For almost a fortnight, the daily death toll has varied between zero and two.

Rajesh Narvekar, district collector, Thane, said, “Bhiwandi city has drastically lowered its fatality rate and the number of positive cases, in the last one month. There is enough availability of beds in the city as well, due to the increased recovery rate.”

After Pankaj Ashiya took over as civic commissioner in Bhiwandi, he focused on contact tracing, testing, and institutional quarantine, to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the city.



Ashiya has now initiated Mission Zero Deaths that will focus on zero fatality. “At present, 200 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the city. We have more than 1,000 beds available for Covid patients, with facilities for oxygen and ventilators. Moreover, an efficient team of doctors and nursing staff are present to handle positive cases. Hence, we are now focusing on fatalities. We aim to ensure that not even 1% of Covid deaths should be from Bhiwandi,” said Ashiya.

Continuous appeals have been made to ensure that locals visit a mohalla clinic or government hospital immediately if they recognise symptoms such as cough, fever, cold, and difficulty in breathing.

IGM Hosp to admit non-Covid patients

Within a week, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi will open up for non-Covid patients as well. This is the only Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Bhiwandi city.

“Non-Covid patients are finding it difficult to get treatment. With the decreasing number of cases, we are planning to let IGM Hospital treat all patients. However, a strict protocol of wearing masks and social distancing will be followed,” said Ashiya.

