With 89% recovery rate, GIMS one of the best Covid-19 hospitals in UP

NOIDA:

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, there is some encouraging news from Gautam Budh Nagar – one of the worst affected districts in the state.

After discharging eight Covid-19 patients, including an 82-year-old woman and a six-day-old baby on Sunday, the isolation ward of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) at Greater Noida is left with only four patients. Interestingly, the hospital came into existence just about two years ago in July 2018.

With a recovery rate of over 89%, the GIMS has emerged as one of the best government medical colleges in the state. Of 35 Covid-19 positive patients, 31 have been discharged from the hospital after being cured, officials said.

The other two Covid hospitals in the district, Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute and Sharda Hospital, also have good recovery records. While the paediatric hospital has witnessed 44% (22 cured of 50 positive patients) recovery rate till date, the Sharda Hospital has recorded a rate of 24% (seven cured of 30). And, this is despite the fact that GB Nagar had maximum positive cases in the state when the nationwide lockdown was announced by the central government.

Notably, the GB Nagar district has not reported any Covid-related deaths so far. However, 29 people have died due to Covid-19 in other parts of the state.

GIMS director Dr Rakesh Gupta said that, to his best knowledge, GIMS has the maximum recovery rate among all the hospitals in the country. He, however, gives full credit for the remarkable achievement to his team of 30 doctors. “They are the real motivators, who have kept aside their personal lives in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic. They work in 12-hour shifts treating patients in the isolation ward. Only four to five senior doctors are allowed to go home, while others have to stay in one building,” Gupta said.

According to the data collected from other districts of the state, the medical college at Meerut has a recovery rate of 35% (24 cured of 68 positive cases, five deaths) so far, and Agra medical college has recorded a rate of 24% (29 cured of 119 patients).

Dr Saurav Srivastava, head of medicine department and the Covid-19 doctors’ team at GIMS, said that he has never seen a challenge like this in his career. “I have heard stories about an outbreak of plague in Gujarat in early 90s, but this appears much bigger. For a doctor, keeping hopes alive and having positive attitude is the biggest challenge in such pandemic situation. It was round-the-clock efforts of our team, comprising doctors and nursing staff, that we could achieve such a big success in the recovery of our patients,” he said.

This team of 30 doctors in Covid-19 isolation ward includes 26 young resident doctors, who are working in 12-hour shift every day. There are two 12-hour shifts -- one from 8am till 8pm and another from 8pm till 8am. Six resident doctors are always on duty in each shift, the officials said, adding that each team of six resident doctors works for seven to eight days in one go and then goes under quarantine for 14 days to ensure safety of others.

GIMS has also won accolades from the doctors of other medical colleges. Dr GK Aneja, the principal of SN Medical College, Agra, said that it is really a commendable job from a medical college, which came into existence just two years ago. “With no casualty, this nascent medical college has shown us the way that how the pandemic could be handled with a firm determination,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Dr Ramesh Chandra Gupta, principal of LLRM Medical College, Meerut, said that the doctors of GIMS have done a commendable job in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the GB Nagar district on Sunday, taking the overall tally of positive cases to 115. Among the new cases, two are minors from Sector 8 in Noida and Achher village in Greater Noida, while the other one is 32-year-old male from Tilapta village in Greater Noida. All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward at Sharda Hospital. Till date, 71 patients have been discharged, the officials said.

