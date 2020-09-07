With Covid-19 on priority, Ghaziabad’s focus off other seasonal diseases

Cases of seasonal diseases such as typhoid, malaria, dengue and swine flu, commonly reported from the district during the monsoon and the months after, have come down drastically in eight months of the current years as compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

The health department records reveal that there were 637 cases overall of dengue, malaria, swine flu and typhoid in the first eight months of 2018. The figure shot up to 1,722 during the same period in 2019, but in 2020, only 88 such cases were reported so far.

Officials of the district health department attributed the fall in numbers to regular sanitisation and fogging drives, as well as restricted movement of people during the lockdown months from March to June.

The health department data for 2020 stated that there were only three cases of swine flu and 66 cases of typhoid in the month of January and no case of either disease in the seven months since then.

But, upon further enquiries about the number of samples tested for the four ailments, district malaria officer GK Mishra provided data of six more cases of dengue and 13 more cases of malaria, but did not specify the month.

The overall figure, accordingly, stood at 88 for the eight months in 2020.

“Extensive sanitisation, anti-larvae and fogging activities have been taken up and these have resulted in fewer cases. The anti-larvae treatment is taken up regularly while fogging drives took place in March and April and will resume in September. Regular chlorination is also taken up which helped in reducing cases of typhoid, a water-borne disease,” Mishra said.

According to records kept by the district fire department, the sanitisation activities started from April 2 in order to check spread of Covid-19.

“Since then, we have taken up sanitisation of about 5,200 places which include 487 Covid hot spots, 923 market places, 1,355 high-rises and residential areas and about 2,350 other public places such as bus stands, banks, police posts and police stations. This activity has also helped in keeping a check on other infectious diseases,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, said.

Medical experts, however, raised questions over the low count of dengue, swine flu, malaria and typhoid during the current year.

“The figures are very less when compared to previous years and it is unlikely that typhoid and malaria cases have drastically reduced this year. Either the testing was low or cases went unreported as health care workers were busy dealing with Covid-19. We can say that may be, an “outbreak” of swine flu and dengue has not happened so far this year,” Dr VB Jindal, president, Indian Medical Association, said.

“But cases of malaria and typhoid have been reported to private hospitals although in fewer numbers,” he said.

Dr Gyan Bharti, consultant, internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital in Ghaziabad, said, “Since everyone is focussed on Covid-19, people have also adopted better hygiene habits such as frequent washing of hands, use of sanitisers and masks etc. Also, the movement of people was restricted during the lockdown, which meant less physical interactions. All these factors may have helped reduce the number of infections but we cannot say that cases have stopped coming in,” said

“In August alone, we had 10-12 patients diagnosed with dengue and another two or three patients with typhoid. So, the overall figures in the district could be higher ,” he said.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, admitted that there was less focus on other diseases owing to Covid-19 activities which are ongoing.

“The reduced number for seasonal diseases could be result of lower testing. These four diseases are common in the district but numbers seem fewer as our focus is on Covid-19. I have directed the health department to ramp up testing of the four ailments as they may prove life-threatening if treatment is delayed. I have directed that all patients of severe acute respiratory illness be tested for H1N1 (swine flu) as well as Covid-19 as symptoms are similar for these diseases,” he said.

“The cases have started coming in and six cases of dengue and 13 of malaria were reported in the past couple of days,” he said.