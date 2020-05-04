Sections
Home / Chandigarh / With five new Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh’s corona count increases to 102

With five new Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh’s corona count increases to 102

All five cases have been reported from the congested Bapudham Colony in Sector 26.

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Commuters queuing up to enter Chandigarh from Zirakpur town of Mohali district on Monday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Chandigarh: With five new cases of Covid-19 being reported on Monday morning, the total count of coronavirus patients has increased to 102 in Chandigarh.

All five cases are from the congested Bapudham Colony in Sector 26.

With this, the active cases have increased to 80 with 21 patients having recovered so far.

On Sunday, an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18 became the first Covid-19 casualty of Chandigarh.



The overall test positivity rate of Chandigarh is close to 6%, while the national average is 3.8%. The increase was registered after the spike in the number of cases in the city in April-end.

From March 18 to April 25, only 734 people were tested in the city of which 4% were found Covid-19 positive. However, between April 26 and May 3, 880 people were tested, of which 7.6% tested positive.

The spike has been attributed to two affected zones of Bapudham Colony and Sector 30, where maximum cases are being reported.

The count in Bapudham Colony has increased to 48 and it accounts of 47% of the cases in Chandigarh. The Covid-19 chain was first detected after an operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lives in Bapudham Colony tested positive.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
May 04, 2020 11:08 IST

latest news

Employee found guilty of misconduct can’t be treated equally with others: Bombay High Court
May 04, 2020 11:12 IST
Harding Park, 2020 PGA host course, set to reopen Monday
May 04, 2020 10:58 IST
Rupee plunges 71 paise to 75.80 against US dollar in early trade
May 04, 2020 11:04 IST
Facebook, Silver Lake invest in Jio Platforms, but what is it?
May 04, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.