Home / Cities / With men yet to return from hometowns, women hit working floor in PCMC

Pune: Women employed in small scale industries located at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari are enjoying a bigger role in handling machines as men...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:19 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: Women employed in small scale industries located at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Bhosari are enjoying a bigger role in handling machines as men labourers are yet to return from their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“Women were employed in small scale industries even before the lockdown period. Now, many companies are training them for machine work and giving them more responsibilities which is a good initiative,” said Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad small-scale industries association.

The absence of men on work floor is also benefitting women, who were earlier given the task of cleaning and sweeping works, financially. “I am getting higher wages now and given additional work like welding these days,” said Sharada Kadgale, who works at Hansraj Industries.

Kartik Gowardhan, owner of Hansraj Industries that is into manufacturing of silver contracts, copper flexible links, carbon brushes and holders , insulators, industrial fabrication and import substitute, said, “We have employed eight women and they are learning works that was earlier done by men.”



According to a Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) survey on economic activity, there are 48 per cent of employees working in small scale industries since the resumption of economic activities.

“In Bhosari, around 38 women are working on machines. Some will undergo three-month training to run Computer Numerical Control machines (CNC). Many are also learning wielding work,” said Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association.

Few women are learning vehicle repair work to support their family.

“I used to drive E-auto before the coronavirus situation hit my earnings. I am now learning mechanical work at Avant Auto Care and Services under Durga Bhor. I plan to start an automobile repair shop,” said Savita Vairahi, who was an autorickshaw driver.

“As not many women are working in vehicle repair sector, it is a good sign that they are showing interest,” said Durga.

“Around eight women trained to operating CNC machines at my place and one is my employee now,” said Vaibhav Jagtap, proprietor of Shree Sai Enterprises who are manufacturers of moulds, press tools, jigs, fixture and precision works.

Plan to start business

Many women who plan to start their businesses are provided assistance by Forum of Small Scale Industries Association. “We help them in completing the government formalities before starting their business. The state government provides 50 per cent subsidy to women who want to start their business,” said Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Scale Industries Association.

