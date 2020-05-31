With 60 fresh cases, Covid-19 count reaches 462 in Gautam Budh Nagar

HT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar reported 60 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases to 462 in the district. This is the highest number of cases in a single day so far, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 48 are cases found from different parts of the district and three are old patients with second sampling found positive, the officials said. Besides, nine patients have been cross-notified from other districts of Uttar Pradesh and other states.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said that five patients were found positive from the same family, whose relative was under treatment in a Delhi-based hospital. “All of them, residents of Sector 48, acquired infection during treatment of relative from hospital. Another 21 patients tested Covid-19 positive, who were suffering from influenza like illness. They are from different parts of the district,” he said.

Dohre further said that nine patients were contacts of previous Covid-19 positive patients. “The other patients included a woman of Sector 9, one male patient of Sector 55 – who was due for elective surgery, one male cancer patient of Tugalpur village and one male from Hoshiyarpur. Besides, five people, the relatives of a Covid-19 patient who was working at a private company in Sector 16, were also tested positive,” he said.

Dohre further said that the remaining four cases include a 23-year-old man from Sector 63, a 26-year-old man from Sector 36, a 27-year-old woman from Grater Noida and a 55-year-old man from Chichli village in Greater Noida.

He further said that among the positive patients, nine are cross notified from Delhi and other neighbouring districts of GB Nagar. “Four patients were cross notified to Delhi. In the remaining five, four were cross notified to Bulandshahr and one to Ghaziabad,” he said.

“Of 462 positive cases till Sunday late evening, 294 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, seven patients have so far lost their lives and 27 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 134 active cases,” Dohre said.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old male Covid-19 patient was discharged from Sharda Hospital on Sunday, the health officials said.

Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 526 patients were screened today and 17 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of the 27 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the district surveillance officer said that while 12 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While one patient has a duplicate entry in the log, the remaining 12 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including five from Bulanshahr, four from Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.