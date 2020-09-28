Sections
With no motorable road, 85-year-old man from remote HP village dies on way to hospital

The incident has exposed the chinks in the administration’s working as it failed to provide proper road connectivity to the far-flung areas of the state.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 17:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

An 85-year-old man died before reaching the hospital due to the unavailability of a motorable road in Kullu district’s remote village Shanghad in Sainj valley.

Mane Ram’s health had started to deteriorate on Saturday and to take him to the hospital the villagers had to carry him on a chair for at least eight kilometres till Niharni village from where he was shifted into a vehicle, but died on the way to the hospital.

Enraged by the octogenarian’s death due to poor road infrastructure, the villagers blamed the state government for the mishap. They said even after having raised the connectivity issue time and again with the officials concerned, including the chief minister, MLAs and district administration, no progress was made and they were still without a road.

Shanghad panchayat pradhan Savitra Devi said many people from the village, including pregnant women, have lost their lives as they were not able to reach the hospital on time due to the unavailability of road. It is disappointing that even after seven decades of Independence, Shanghad has no road, she rued.

“We demand the state government to provide us road facilities as soon as possible or else we will start a movement,” said the pradhan.

