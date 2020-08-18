With revised targets, UP plans over 131,000 tests per day

Ghaziabad Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has issued directions to all the 75 districts to together conduct at least 131,380 tests per day. The two districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have been given a daily target of conducting 2,540 tests each -- 2,000 tests with the help of rapid antigen kits and 540 through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method.

As per the directions issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), the districts have been given different targets ranging from 360-960 RT-PCR tests per day and 1,200-2,000 tests through rapid antigen kits.

“Since the number of cases are rising, there is need to conduct more tests. Therefore, we have assigned minimum targets for RT-PCR and rapid tests for each district. On priority, the tests should be conducted for close contacts of positive patients and also for those having symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) in containment zones,” stated the directions issued on Monday.

According to state officials, the total testing in the state till August 17 stood at 3,966,848 with share of about 12.82% in overall samples tested across the country. According to figures of Union ministry of health & family welfare, a total of 30,941,264 samples were tested up to August 17 and 8,99,864 samples were tested alone on August 17 across the country.

According to the last available data (as of August 15) from GB Nagar, the district completed about 151,314 tests, including 93,683 conducted with the help of rapid kits that have a share of 61.91%.

GB Nagar district officials said that they are already conducting more tests than the target given by the state. “Our previous RT-PCR target was about 360 tests per day and now it is 540 a day. In comparison, we are conducting about 800-1,000 RT-PCR tests per day. The RT-PCR test is being done for patients having symptoms and co-morbidities,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, GB Nagar.

On the other hand, Ghaziabad officials said that they are conducting about 3,000-3,500 tests per day which include about 900-1,000 RT-PCR tests. Till August 17, the district collected about 157,021 samples and test results were received for 155,291 samples. The overall Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 6790 till August 18.

“We are focussing on people having ILI and SARI symptoms and those who are close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients. Besides, our surveillance teams are also conducting surveys in containment zones in order to find out suspected cases,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Of the 155,291 tests conducted so far in Ghaziabad, 88,513 were conducted through rapid antigen kits with a share of 56.99%. The test positivity rate of rapid kits is about 2.46% as compared to about 6.8% through the RT-PCR tests, as per the official figures.

“We have ordered more rapid kits for meeting the minimum requirement set by the state officials. If a person tests negative through rapid kits, we are conducting subsequent RT-PCR test only if the person is symptomatic. But the subsequent RT-PCR test is done for all people having co-morbid condition,” Gupta added.