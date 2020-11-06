Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Withdraw anti-people policies or face stir: Agnihotri to HP govt

Withdraw anti-people policies or face stir: Agnihotri to HP govt

He said that the Congress and HPCC will launch a statewide movement against these decisions

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday demanded the state government to immediately withdraw all “anti-people” policies taken during the Covid-19 pandemic and said the Congress legislature party and the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will work together to formulate a strategy and launch a statewide movement against these decisions.

In a statement issued by Agnihotri, he said that the government is putting a financial burden by keeping the interests of the people at stake.

“There is growing public anger against the government’s decisions to increase inflation. If chief minister Jai Ram Thakur thinks that he will keep on putting a financial burden on the people and they will not react at all then it is his mistake as his decisions are going to backfire” he said.

Agnihotri said that the present state and central governments have broken all the records of inflation. “At a time when people are struggling with unemployment and financial crisis, death count due to coronavirus is increasing day by day and many people of the state are committing suicide, the government is shamelessly reducing grants and hiking prices,” he added.



He said that former CM Virbhadra Singh had given a popular scheme of rationing in the state, which has been ruined by the present state government.

Recently, the state government has hiked the prices of pulses and edible oil. Not only this, the government has hiked the rates of installing new electricity meters. In the same way, the government has hiked the registration fee of vehicles.

Agnihotri said that the policies of government can no longer be tolerated as they are not working for the welfare of the people but are openly looting them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Nov 06, 2020 19:01 IST
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
Nov 06, 2020 22:02 IST
SRH vs RCB Live: RCB take control after SRH lose top three
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST

latest news

Ban on green crackers leaves traders gasping for air even as Delhi chokes
Nov 06, 2020 22:15 IST
Ban by states cripple nerve-centre of firecracker industry in TN
Nov 06, 2020 22:14 IST
No leads in Pashankar missing case
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune district reports 642 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 06, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.