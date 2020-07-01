Sections
Withdraw cases against Baba Ramdev: Shanta Kumar to AYUSH minister

In the letter, Shanta said it is wrong to criminalise the yoga guru for not completing the formalities and using incorrect words while publicising Coronil kit.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Shanta Kumar (HT File)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to AYUSH minister Shripad Naik expressing dissent over the action against Baba Ramdev over Covid-19 cure claim.

In the letter, Shanta said it is wrong to criminalise the yoga guru for not completing the formalities and using incorrect words while publicising Coronil kit.“Lakhs of people have been cured of Covid-19 just because of strong immunity. Patanjali had prepared a medicine to boost the economy,” the veteran leader said.

He said it was Baba Ramdev who spread yoga across the world. It was due to his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts that the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day.

“Implicating Baba Ramdev is an insult not only to him but to crores of Indians,” he added. Kumar has urged the AYUSH minister to withdraw all cases registered against Baba Ramdev.



