Withdrawal of groundwater: Haryana pollution control board recommends action against 7 industrial units

The matter came to light after Ramesh Kumar of Panipat’s Khandra village in February this year approached the NGT alleging pollution by dyeing industries in Assan and nearby villages.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:53 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mentioned seven industrial units in Panipat that were drawing groundwater without permission and others that were violating the environmental norms.

After hearing the complaint, the NGT had directed the HSPCB to take appropriate action and furnish a factual and action taken report in this regard.

As per the report submitted to the NGT, the HSPCB teams have recommended action against seven industrial units for drawing water without any permission and also imposed an interim environmental compensation of ₹4 lakh to ₹15 lakh.



The teams have also found several other violations as there was no provision of reverse pumping in many industries. The HSPCB has made it clear that the prosecution action will be initiated against non-complying units. The pollution control board has also written to the Central Ground Water Authority for environmental compensation for withdrawal of ground water without any permission.

Three industrial units were found shut and they have been told to cooperate for the inspection later. “We conduct regular inspections as per the guidelines and action is also being taken against the erring unit,” said S Narayanan, member secretary, HSPCB.

On asked why the action was taken only after the NGT’s intervention , Narayanan said, “The HSPCB teams conduct the inspections in routine and action is taken against them as per the law. In this case, we have submitted the factual report to the NGT. We will also take action against these units.”

