Woman alleges harassment by cops, police call allegations false

The video of a woman,18, in which she accused at least four police personnel of misbehaving with her and harassing her inside a park in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar went viral on Instagram with over 15,000 users watching it.

The Delhi Police on Saturday afternoon released a statement, describing the woman’s allegations as “false”.

In the statement, the police said that woman and her friend, 19, had “assaulted” a shopkeeper, Nitin Jain,37, because he had brushed past the couple inside the park while walking on Thursday evening. Police also said the father of the 19-year-old man, who was with her in the park, admitted that his son had assaulted Jain and settled the matter that day.

Initially, none of the two parties (Jain and the couple) filed a complaint but when the woman’s video was widely circulated on social media, Jain approached the police on Saturday and gave his complaint regarding Thursday’s incident, police said.

“We are yet to receive any complaint from the couple or their families. Jain has given his complaint,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma.

In the 14 minutes and 38 seconds video, the woman has alleged that she was walking in the park with her friend when an unidentified man overpowered them and held them hostage. She says that they both pushed the man to set themselves free. She alleged that a policeman, who was in plain clothes confronted them, made videos, and passed derogatory remarks.

“..They became aggressive and assaulted my friend with sticks and belts. I was also hit while saving my friend... my friend’s parents arrived...they both started shouting at me saying why I was in the park so late in the night...,” the woman says in the video.

The police in their statement, however, said that the accused constable was patrolling Lal Quarter market when Jain approached him and alleged that he was assaulted by a couple in the park.

“...the constable rushed to the park where the couple started arguing and abusing him. They even pushed him on multiple occasions. The constable called his senior to the spot. The couple hurled abuses and also physically engaged with the policemen. The woman also threatened to lodge a false complaint against the police staff,” the police said in the statement.

Police said the father of the woman’s friend reached the park, apologised for his son’s behaviour and had settled the matter.