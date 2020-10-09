Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Woman among three booked for labourer’s murder in Panchkula

Woman among three booked for labourer’s murder in Panchkula

The victim had been in a live-in relationship with one of the accused, much to the disapproval of the latter’s maternal uncles

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

The postmortem report had stated that the cause of death was due to stab wounds due to which vital organs like heart and lungs had been damaged. (HT PHOTO)

Three persons, including a woman, were booked for the alleged murder of a labourer, the police said on Thursday.

On October 7, the victim’s brother, Kalicharan, 23, of Bareilly, UP, alleged that Guddo and her maternal uncles Kamlesh and Meharban had killed his brother Rakesh, 26.

Kalicharan said Rakesh had been in live-in with Guddo, a widow with six kids, and the latter’s maternal uncles were not been happy with the relationship. They had on one occasion even threatened to kill Rakesh.

On September 15, Kalicharan and his family got to know that Rakesh had died. “My parents found marks on his neck and chest,” he told the police.

The postmortem report stated that “the cause of death is due to injuries, which are antemortem in nature. Alcohol-like smell present from gastric content, cause of death is due to stab wounds because of which vital organs like heart and lungs are damaged”.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 09, 2020 00:15 IST
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
Oct 09, 2020 00:43 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Trump suggests two delayed debates, Biden accepts one
Oct 09, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 5: Eijaz Khan breaks down
Oct 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Hockey India ensuring Covid-19 is not a setback in India’s Tokyo Olympic dream
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
DC Predicted XI vs RR: Iyer set to retain winning combination
Oct 09, 2020 00:42 IST
Mumbai Police accuse Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’
Oct 09, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.