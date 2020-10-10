Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Woman arrested for killing live-in partner

Woman arrested for killing live-in partner

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner, Panchkula police said on Friday. Guddo, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, had been living with Rakesh in...

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner, Panchkula police said on Friday.

Guddo, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, had been living with Rakesh in a rented accommodation in Nada Sahib for the last three years.

The victim, Rakesh, also from UP, was found dead in Nada Sahib where he worked as a mason on September 15. His autopsy report had attributed the cause of death to stab injuries, which punctured his vital organs.

Guddo is a widow, while Rakesh was unmarried. His family had accused Guddo and her maternal uncles — Kamlesh and Meharban — of killing him.



On the complaint of victim’s brother Kalicharan and on the basis of postmortem report, along with the opinion of forensic experts, police have now registered a case of murder (Section 302) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station against Guddo, Kamlesh and Meharban.

Kalicharan claimed that Kamlesh and Meharban had objection with the live-in relationship of Rakesh and Guddo and had even threatened to eliminate him.

Guddo, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
US expects 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 day 6: Sidharth tells Gauahar ‘I have nothing against you’
Oct 10, 2020 01:08 IST
Four Mohali fertiliser dealers lose licence over malpractice
Oct 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Kids dress up like beloved UPS delivery driver to surprise him. Video is too sweet
Oct 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Sector-35 man booked for cheating
Oct 10, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.