Woman arrested for murdering father in Himachal’s Kinnaur district

Special investigation team constituted to probe case involving family from Nepal

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

During the fight, the woman stabbed her father in the stomach, injuring him fatally. She fled the spot but was later arrested. (HT file)

Shimla: A Nepalese woman was arrested for murdering her father in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, police said on Wednesday.

Aarti Singh, 24, stabbed her father Sagar Singh, 52, with a knife at their rented house at Det Aungra village on the night of August 3 after which he was rushed to the community health centre at Bhabhanagar, where he was declared brought dead.

The father had been staying in the village for eight months. On August 2, his wife and daughter came to live with him from Shimla but on Monday night he had an argument with his daughter which turned into a fight.

During the fight, the woman stabbed her father in the stomach, injuring him fatally. She fled the spot but was later arrested.



Kinnaur superintendent of police SR Rana said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case after the woman was booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

