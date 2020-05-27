Sections
Woman booked for cheating labourers of Rs 5,000

A woman was booked for allegedly cheating five migrant labourers by taking money from them under a false pretext of getting them a pass to travel to Uttar Pradesh.A complaint in the matter was...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A woman was booked for allegedly cheating five migrant labourers by taking money from them under a false pretext of getting them a pass to travel to Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the owner of a paan kiosk owner identified as Rajeshkumar Shamacharan Gautam, 40, a resident of Chintamani nagar area of Hadapsar.

The transactions happened between May 22 and May 26, according to the complainant near a rickshaw stand in Gadital area of Hadapsar.

The accused allegedly took Rs 1,000 from each of the five people with a promise of filling forms and getting a permit for travel to their native place on the Shramik special trains started by the government.



The accused, according to the complaint, is also a resident of the same area.

The complainant and the four witnesses are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

A case under section 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian penal code along with sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector RR Patil of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

