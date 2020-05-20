Woman cheats migrants by promising to send them to their hometowns, arrested

Boisar MIDC police arrested Nisha Adaige, 31, for cheating 15 migrants by falsely promising to send them back to their hometowns in exchange for ₹3,000 per person. After Adaige did not arrange for the journey, the victims approached Boisar MIDC police. Adaige was arrested and has been remanded in police custody till 21 May by the Palghar court.

“So far we have recovered only ₹10,000 from her, we are yet to recover ₹35,000. She has cheated many other migrants from New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal and other states using the same modus operandi,” said a police officer. The police are further investigating the matter.

The victim migrant workers were unaware of the government’s efforts to send them back home in Shramik special trains. Taking advantage of their ignorance, agents are cheating them, said the officer.