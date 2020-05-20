Sections
Home / Cities / Woman cheats migrants by promising to send them to their hometowns, arrested

Woman cheats migrants by promising to send them to their hometowns, arrested

Boisar MIDC police arrested Nisha Adaige, 31, for cheating 15 migrants by falsely promising to send them back to their hometowns in exchange for ₹3,000 per person. After Adaige did not arrange for the...

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:05 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Boisar MIDC police arrested Nisha Adaige, 31, for cheating 15 migrants by falsely promising to send them back to their hometowns in exchange for ₹3,000 per person. After Adaige did not arrange for the journey, the victims approached Boisar MIDC police. Adaige was arrested and has been remanded in police custody till 21 May by the Palghar court.

“So far we have recovered only ₹10,000 from her, we are yet to recover ₹35,000. She has cheated many other migrants from New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal and other states using the same modus operandi,” said a police officer. The police are further investigating the matter.

The victim migrant workers were unaware of the government’s efforts to send them back home in Shramik special trains. Taking advantage of their ignorance, agents are cheating them, said the officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 tally rises to 248 in Jharkhand
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
Assam issues fresh guidelines for flood relief camps in view of Covid-19
May 20, 2020 19:25 IST
Devotees donate Rs 2 cr to India’s richest temple in April under e-Hundi
May 20, 2020 19:22 IST
Domestic helpers resume work with safety restrictions
May 20, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.