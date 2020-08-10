Sections
Home / Cities / Woman consumes poison after land taken away in Ladhowal

Woman consumes poison after land taken away in Ladhowal

On Friday, a team of officials from the horticulture department and police had reached the village to acquire 26 acres of land allegedly encroached upon by Lakhwinder Singh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Protesting against the acquisition of their land by the horticulture department, a 26-year-old woman reportedly consumed in Majare Kalan village of Ladhowal, officials said on Monday.

On Friday, a team of officials from the horticulture department and police had reached the village to acquire 26 acres of land allegedly encroached upon by Lakhwinder Singh on which he had planted paddy, poplar and guava trees.

Lakhwinder said that the team also poured chemicals in his field to destroy the crops. Witnessing this, his sister Simarjit Kaur had consumed the same chemical, in a fit of rage. She was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where she died.

Singh alleged that to hush up the matter the police had forcibly cremated the body claiming the victim was tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously.



He alleged that the matter was still sub-judice, but the horticulture department and the police came to take possession of the land without serving any notice.

“We were planning to stage a protest carrying the body on the streets, but the police forcefully cremated the body to hush up the matter,” he added.

However, inspector Nishan Singh, SHO at Ladhowal police station denied allegations of cremating the body forcefully. He said that the woman was cremated in the presence of her family members. “Health workers were wearing PPE kits because the body was kept in the mortuary where bodies of Covid-19 positive victims were also kept,” he said.

Lakhwinder Singh said that he will file a writ petition in the court to seek justice.

Dinesh Kumar, deputy director horticulture, Ludhiana, said that 76 acres of land at Ablowal and Majara Kalan villages belonged to the department. The families had encroached the land for the past many years.

He said that the department has freed the land from encroachers. He added that he was not aware that the matter was sub-judice.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman consumes poison after land taken away in Ladhowal
Aug 10, 2020 22:31 IST
Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests
Aug 10, 2020 22:28 IST
Tamil Nadu case count breaches 3 lakh mark, toll surges past 5,000
Aug 10, 2020 22:22 IST
GADVASU gets Covid testing lab, targets 100 samples a day
Aug 10, 2020 22:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.