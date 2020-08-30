Sections
Home / Cities / Woman, daughter stab father to death in Nallasopara, arrested

Woman, daughter stab father to death in Nallasopara, arrested

A woman and her widowed daughter have been arrested on Saturday by Nallasopara police for allegedly killing the father after an argument on August 27.According to police, the...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:49 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A woman and her widowed daughter have been arrested on Saturday by Nallasopara police for allegedly killing the father after an argument on August 27.

According to police, the victim Suresh Waghela, 46, lived with his wife Jasu, 39, widowed daughter Monika, 23, and a 20-year-old son in Hanuman Nagar, Nallasopara. Waghela worked as a loader with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Matunga.

Waghela had got a cheque of ₹4 lakh in July. Jasu, however, did not encash it, and this had led to an argument. Waghela also suspected Jasu having an extra-marital affair.

On August 27, during the fight, both Jasu and Monika banged Waghela against the windowpane and stabbed him with the broken glass. He was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.



“The two women cooked up a false story and told us that Waghela in an inebriated state, banged himself against the windowpane, and a glass shard entered his chest,” said assistant inspector, Kishore Mane.

But the post-mortem revealed that Waghela was murdered. Later, during interrogation Jasu and Monika confessed to killing Waghela.

Both the accused have been remanded in police custody till September 5, said Mane.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
Aug 30, 2020 19:59 IST
28-year-old ends life in Mohali, wife booked
Aug 30, 2020 19:54 IST
36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him
Aug 30, 2020 19:53 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to go in isolation after 2 staff members test Covid-19 positive
Aug 30, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.