Woman dies after fire breaks out at Shimla’s Chirgaon

An 80-year-old woman died and seven houses and two temples were gutted in fire in Dugyani village of Chirgaon in Shimla district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sodha Mani. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out in the woman’s house and in no time spread in nearby houses.

The villagers immediately informed the police and fire department who reached the spot and put out the fire within a few hours.

Chirgaon station house officer Ashvani Kumar said that the cause of the fire and total loss are being ascertained.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over the death of the woman in the fire incident.

CM assured help to those whose houses were gutted in the fire. After receiving the report of the incident, he immediately directed the district administration to start rescue operations and providing immediate relief to the families besides making arrangements for their food and shelter.

Interim relief has been provided to the affected families. They have been shifted to another place and a community kitchen has also been established.