Woman dies after water tanker hits scooter she was riding with father in Chirag Dilli

New Delhi:

An 18-year-old woman died after a speeding private water tanker hit the scooter she was riding pillion with her father near Chirag Dilli in south Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.

The driver, who had fled from the spot leaving the tanker behind, was arrested on Wednesday. He has been identified by his first name Kapil.

Kapil,40, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing death. A case has been registered under section 304A of Indian Penal Code at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“It is a private water tanker but is on contract with the Delhi Jal Board,” DCP Thakur said.

The dead woman, identified as Nabila, had completed her Class 12 and was preparing for further studies. The family lives in Hauz Rani in south Delhi. Nabila’s father Abdul Sattar is a carpenter, her uncle Abdul Gaffar said.

According to Gaffar, Nabila was returning home with her father after meeting someone in Okhla. “Around 5 pm, a speeding water tanker hit their scooter. Both of them fell on the road and suffered injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital in Saket, where Nabila died during treatment. The driver fled,” Gaffar said, claiming the father-daughter duo was wearing helmets.

DCP Thakur said the police were informed about the injured woman by the hospital authorities. The police recorded her father’s statement and registered a case. The errant driver was arrested on Wednesday and the tanker has been impounded, he added.

Nabila is survived by her parents and three siblings, including two sisters, her uncle said.