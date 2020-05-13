Woman duped of Rs 74,672 by an impostor on Facebook

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A 55-year-old woman from Kalyani nagar was duped of Rs 74,672 by an impostor who allegedly made a fake Facebook profile in the name of the complainant’s colleague and asked her to deposit money in a bank account.

The fraudster messaged the complainant through Facebook that she had won a lottery. However, the accused also told the complainant that she had to pay money to be able to access the lottery. She was provided with a bank account number where she was asked to deposit Rs 74,672.

The complainant deposited the money and soon realized that she was duped and lodged a complaint with Yerawada police. The incident occurred on April 27, 2020.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment of cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian penal code along with section 66(c)(d) of the information technology act was registered at Yerawada police station. Police sub-inspector Amol Waghmare of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.



