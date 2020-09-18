Sections
Woman ends life in Bhosari

PUNE: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof at her residence in Bhosari MIDC area on Friday morning. Her husband died of coronavirus...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:32 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to the roof at her residence in Bhosari MIDC area on Friday morning. Her husband died of coronavirus infection two months ago, according to the police.

The family is survived by a 11-year-old son, seven-year- old daughter and grandmother, police said. A case of suicide has been lodged in this regard.

The man was a television mechanic and his wife supported him at work, police said.

Former Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Sulabha Ubale said that she will cover the living expenses of the two children. Corporator Jitendra Nanavare has also decided to provide support to the bereaved family.

Bhosari police station incharge Rajendra Kunte said, “Probe is on and the family members, who hail from Solapur-Karnataka border region, have requested that the panchnama be conducted after their arrival.”

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

