Woman files case against unknown caller for blackmailing her

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 29-year-old woman filed a complaint on Tuesday, alleging that an unknown man was threatening and blackmailing her.

She has alleged that the man has been demanding ₹1 lakh otherwise he will make public her photos and videos with her former boyfriend.

According to Vartak Nagar police, the woman came to police station with her brother and lodged a case. She told the police that the person has sent some of her photos to her relatives when she did not pay him the money.

The woman told the police that she was in a relationship with man in 2018. They broke up a year later.



A police officer from Vartak Nagar police station said, “We have registered a case against the unknown person under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and have started investigations. We are yet to get the call record details.”

