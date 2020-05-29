Sections
Woman found murdered in Thane

Woman found murdered in Thane

A 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane was killed by an unknown person who slashed her throat on Thursday night. The police found the body near Saket road on Friday. According to the Rabodi...

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 42-year-old woman from Rabodi in Thane was killed by an unknown person who slashed her throat on Thursday night. The police found the body near Saket road on Friday.

According to the Rabodi police, the deceased identified as Reshma Ansari stayed in the slums at Rabodi.

“The woman’s throat was slit with a sharp object. She has injuries on her neck. We have registered an FIR against unknown person. Her brother had registered a complaint after she went missing on Thursday evening. She told her family that she was going to the market. We are looking for leads,” said R Shirtode, senior inspector at Rabodi police station.

