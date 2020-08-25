Sections
Woman found with her throat slit in Taloja home

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:10 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

An unidentified person on Monday killed a 45-year-old woman by slitting her throat at her apartment. Police suspect someone known to her may have murdered the woman.

“Her body was found in the kitchen. Based on injury wounds, her throat was slit with a sharp weapon,” said Kashinath Chavan, senior inspector of Taloja police adding that the murder weapon was not found at her apartment.

According to police, Rekha Sharma, 45, stayed with her husband and 14-year-old son at their Taloja Phase-1 apartment in Sector 11. On Monday, at around 9am, her husband, who works as a mason, had left for work and her son was at his sister’s house.

Police suspect the killer may have been waiting for her husband to leave before he entered her apartment and slit her throat.



This was Sharma’s second marriage and she has three children including two daughters and a 14-year-old son from her first husband. Both daughters are married. Her first husband died by suicide around three months ago, in West Bengal, said police.

After around 10 am, Sharma’s daughter was trying to call her mother, but she did not answer her phone. She then called her step-father and eventually went there to open the door using a duplicate key.

“On seeing the body, the watchman of the society alerted the police. We are checking the CCTV footage to identify any suspicious person entering the building around the time of the murder. We suspect the killer to be someone known to the woman,” said Ravindra Gidde, assistant commissioner of police, Panvel division.

The victim had recently taken to selling onions and potatoes during the lockdown, said police. Officers are investigating to ascertain if the motive behind the killing was personal or a professional enmity.

The Taloja police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

