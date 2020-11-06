Woman held for committing sacrilege at Dera Bassi village

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly committing sacrilege by tearing pages of Guru Granth Sahib at Devinagar village in Dera Bassi.

The accused was identified as Ranjit Kaur, 32.

According to police, Kaur tore several pages of the holy book and threw them in the village gurdwara around 8.30am, when a devotee noticed her and restrained her. She sounded the gurdwara granthi, who informed the police.

A team comprising senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh and superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal reached the spot and arrested Kaur.

The SSP said they were checking the accused’s medical history and had booked her under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He said in the wake of the incident, they had increased police patrolling in the area and urged villagers to maintain peace.

SP Grewal said the accused entered the gurdwara from another gate without covering her head and was disheveled. “She was produced in a Dera Bassi court and sent to three-day police remand,” the SP added.

The accused hails from the same village and lives with her mother and two children. In a similar incident in 2017, a mentally unstable man was arrested for committing sacrilege at the same gurdwara.