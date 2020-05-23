Sections
Home / Cities / Woman held for extortion in name of police in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Woman held for extortion in name of police in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Mehbooba Banu of Kadder was arrested in connection with a complaint that she had allegedly extorted money from a person on the pretext of getting him released from the police.

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

HT Correspondent

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a woman for extortion in the name of police in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

Mehbooba Banu of Kadder was arrested in connection with a complaint that she had allegedly extorted money from a person on the pretext of getting him released from the police.

“One Nazir of Tungdunoo had been called by police for questioning in connection with a militancy related input. When nothing surfaced against him, he was allowed to proceed home without charges,” a police spokesperson said.



However, Mehbooba along with her family members approached Nazir claiming that the police was going to detain him again and to prevent that he should pay her ₹1 lakh which she would give to the cops. Nazir and his family then somehow collected ₹80,000 and gave it to the accused.

“Apprehending that Nazir’s family might approach the police, the woman sent two of her mask-sporting relatives to Nazir’s house in the night who threatened them not to tell the cops,” the police spokesperson said.

However, the police received the extortion complaint and registered a case under Sections 420, 451, 500, 506, 109 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

“The woman who took the money from the poor family by dishonest and fraudulent means has been arrested. Investigation is on and more arrests shall follow,” the spokesperson added.

The police have requested the public to report all cases of extortion.

“We have a zero tolerance policy against extortion, especially when it is being done in the name of police. Any citizen can call up SP Kulgam directly on his phone number 84930-51292 to report such cases. Their identity shall be kept confidential,” the official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official
May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
Centre nudges Bihar to scale up Covid-19 testing as number of cases rise
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
The Yaqoob-Amrit story could have healed us
May 23, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.