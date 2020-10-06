Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Woman held for kidnapping boy, reunited with family in Palghar

Woman held for kidnapping boy, reunited with family in Palghar

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by the Palghar police for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ayansh, from his house on Monday afternoon. An alert...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:52 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested by the Palghar police for allegedly kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ayansh, from his house on Monday afternoon. An alert vegetable vendor alerted the boy’s father and the accused was subsequently arrested.

Ayansh was riding his cycle near a hotel where his father Neeraj Verma worked as a waiter. On Monday afternoon, the accused Poornima More allegedly kidnapped him and took the boy to a building in Palghar.

“The minor was spotted by the vendor who then called Verma,” said Suresh Bhoir, assistant sub-inspector, Palghar police station. “Verma informed us and we reached the spot where we found More with Ayansh,” he added.

When questioned, More confessed to kidnapping Ayansh. “We arrested her under section 363(kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before a Palghar court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody,” said Bhoir.

On Monday evening, the boy was reunited with his parents at the police station after due verification.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST

latest news

Panjab University reopens portal for online registration of CET (PG)
Oct 07, 2020 01:43 IST
Gulmarg Gondola opens for tourists after six months
Oct 07, 2020 01:32 IST
CSK predicted XI vs KKR: Dhoni is unlikely to change winning combination
Oct 07, 2020 01:38 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 07, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.