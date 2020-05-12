Sections
Woman jumps from balcony on eighth floor, dies

Gurugram A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of her residence on the eighth floor of a society in Sector 43 on Monday evening. The police are treating it as a case of...

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:32 IST

Gurugram A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of her residence on the eighth floor of a society in Sector 43 on Monday evening. The police are treating it as a case of suicide, according to a preliminary probe.

The incident was reported to the police around 5.30pm, when the woman, an Assam resident, was alone at the house. Her husband, a senior official with a public sector undertaking, was at work at the time of the incident. The police said the couple had moved to the city last July and their children are currently studying in another state.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. According to her family, she was undergoing psychiatric treatment for some time.”

The police has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A neighbour informed the woman’s husband, following which the incident was reported to the police. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, the police said.



