Woman jumps to death from 12th floor in Kharar

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential apartment in Kharar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

As per the information, the woman worked as a domestic help at the house of an advocate in Sunny Enclave. A suicide note was recovered from the spot that stated that no one is responsible for her death. She was a native of Goonda in Uttar Pradesh.

Station house officer of Kharar police station (Sadar) Sukhveer Singh said, “The body has been kept in the mortuary of Kharar Civil Hospital as her parents will arrive in the city in a day or two. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.”