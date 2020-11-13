Woman kidnaps children of Ludhiana family that provided shelter, food

A woman kidnapped two children of a couple who provided her shelter and food for six days. The Sahnewal police have lodged an FIR against the accused woman.

Complainant Ramesh Singh of Jugiana village of Sahnewal said that he and his wife had found the 40-year-old woman in a miserable condition near Giaspura six days ago.

The woman had told them that she had no place to live and no food to eat. They took woman to their home and provided her food and shelter for six days.

He alleged that the woman had kidnapped his six-year-old son Sunny and three-year-old daughter Jasmin from their home on November 11, when he along with his wife was away for work.

They had left their children with the woman at home when they left for work. In the evening when they came back they were shocked to find the woman and their children gone.

He suspected that the woman had kidnapped his children and filed a complaint with the police.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Bhupinder Singh, who is investigation the case, said that a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been lodged against the unidentified woman.

The family did not know the name and the whereabouts of the woman.

The assistant sub-inspector added that the family had no pictures of the woman and their children therefore the police will get the woman’s sketch made to be able to identify and nab her.