Woman killed for dowry, three nabbed, hunt on for 9 others

Police on Thursday arrested three people, including the husband of a 22-year-old woman, who was shot dead at her house in Dadri on August 18 (Tuesday) allegedly for dowry.

The arrested suspects were identified as Amir, his brother Aas Mohammad and father Iliyas, all residents of Dadri.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) said that on August 18, the victim was found dead with a bullet wound to her abdomen. “The woman’s in-laws had informed police that she had ended her life. However, by the time a police team reached the spot, all the 12 family members had fled the house,” he said.

The police had sent the body for a post-mortem and medical reports revealed that she had died due to gunshot injuries wound.

The victim, a resident from Inder Nagar in Bulandshar, was seven months pregnant, her family members said. She had married Amir, a resident of Rithori village in Dadri in March 2019.

The victim’s brother, Naimuddin, filed a case against Amir, his father Iliyas, mother Habiban, brother Aas Mohammad, sister-in-law Afseena, and seven other family members. He alleged that since the marriage, Amir and his family were demanding Rs 5 lakh as dowry.

The police registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 304 b ( dowry death), 498 (detaining a married woman with criminal intent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against 12 family members.

“On Thursday, police received information about movement of some suspects near Ajayebpur railway station. A team from Dadri police station reached the spot and arrested Amir, Iliyas and Aas Mohammad f. Police also recovered a countrymade gun and a live cartridge from their possession,” Pandey said.

Pandey said that the suspects have not revealed the sequence of incident yet nor told them what triggered the murder.

“They were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody,” said police.