Woman killed in Pak shelling on LoC in J&K’s Uri sector

The intensity of the shelling has left villagers in panic as many fled towards the neighbouring town of Uri.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A woman was killed and another injured on Friday during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targeted defence and civilian facilities across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Army spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling in Rampur sector of Baramulla district by firing mortars and other weapons and the Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation.

Locals, however, said both Indian and Pakistani armies on the LoC had been targeting each other’s pickets since Friday morning and many shells landed in the villages in Uri sector.

A woman in Thajal village was killed while another woman received splinter injuries when shells landed close to their houses.



Locals said the Army was using bofors artillery to target the Pakistani pickets and the intensity of the shelling has left the villagers in panic as many fled towards the neighbouring town of Uri.

“It started in the morning and both sides were firing on each other. We saw shells landing at Thajal, Churunda and Silikote villages. Indian Army is also firing towards PoK. Villagers are confined within their homes as they fear for their lives,” said Zaffar Ahmad, a resident of Garkote in Uri.

He said that in the absence of underground bunkers, villagers fear for their safety. “Only a few families have old underground bunkers,” he added.

This is the second time in the past week that India and Pakistan soldiers indulged in ceasefire violation in Uri sector.

However, villagers said after August 5 last year, the intensity of ceasefire breach in Uri sector has gone up as over 12 violations took place in Hajipeer and Kamalkote sectors of Uri.

