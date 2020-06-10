Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Woman kills six-year-old son in Punjab’s Jalandhar for ‘loving his grandmother more’

Woman kills six-year-old son in Punjab’s Jalandhar for ‘loving his grandmother more’

30-year-old mother survives suicide bid, undergoing treatment at Nakodar hospital

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:28 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kulwinder’s husband works in Italy. She lived at the village along with her in-laws and son but her relations with her mother-in-law, Charanjit Kaur, were strained. (Representative Image )

Jalandhar: A woman stabbed her six-year-old son to death with a kitchen knife in Shahkot town of Jalandhar district because she thought he loved his grandmother more than her, police said on Wednesday.

The mother, Kulwinder Kaur, 30, attempted suicide after killing her only child by jumping off the roof of her double-storeyed house at Sohal Jagir village in Shahkot sub-division on Monday night but survived.

Shahkot deputy superintendent of police Piara Singh said Kulwinder sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Nakodar. She is reportedly out of danger.

Kulwinder’s husband works in Italy. She lived at the village along with her in-laws and son but her relations with her mother-in-law, Charanjit Kaur, were strained.



The DSP said she was angry with her son for spending more time with his grandparents, especially his grandmother.

“After dinner on Monday, the child went to his grandparents. An angry Kulwinder took him to her room and stabbed him twice with the kitchen knife. The grandparents rushed to the room on hearing Arshpreet’s cries. Shocked to see him bleeding, they rushed him to hospital but he died on the way. Kulwinder told them that she had killed her child,” said Shahkot station house officer Sukhwinder Singh.

Following this, Kulwinder jumped off the roof of the house to commit suicide but escaped with injuries.

A case of murder was registered against her at the Shahkot police station.

