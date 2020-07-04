Sections
Home / Cities / Woman, ‘lover’ booked for killing husband

Woman, ‘lover’ booked for killing husband

A 34-year-old woman and her ‘lover’ have been booked for allegedly killing her husband at Jethuwal village falling under Kambo police station, on Saturday.Police...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 34-year-old woman and her ‘lover’ have been booked for allegedly killing her husband at Jethuwal village falling under Kambo police station, on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place in May, but a case was registered on Friday after investigation.

“Deceased was Hira Singh, while the accused are his wife Amandeep Kaur and her alleged lover Charanjit Singh of the same village,” police said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father Sukhwant Singh. He had lodged a complaint on June 8, a fortnight after his son’s death. He said, “My son got married to Amandeep 12 years ago and the couple has two children. My son was found dead in his room on May 23.”



“After 15 days of my son’s death, I came to know that my son was murdered by his wife and Charanjit. Amandeep had developed illicit relations with Charanjit and the duo planned my son’s death. They gave him some poisonous substance. I wanted a postmortem to be conducted on my son, but the duo did not allow it and he was cremated in a haste.”

Kambo SHO Yadwinder Singh said, “During the investigation, we came to know that Amandeep and Charanjit had killed the accused. They are absconding and raids are being conducted to nab them.”

The duo are booked under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
Jul 04, 2020 21:33 IST
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine races to meet mid-August target
Jul 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Woman, ‘lover’ booked for killing husband
Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
Sikkim to charge non-resident returnees for Covid-19 tests
Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.