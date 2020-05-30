Sections
Home / Cities / Woman murdered in Rohtak, one held

Woman murdered in Rohtak, one held

Police said the woman was working as a maid in several houses and was staying in the private school for last one week.

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A 34-year-old woman was found murdered at a private school in Rohtak on Saturday, police said.

The woman, Rukhmani, a resident of Gujarat, was working as a maid in sector 2.

The school caretaker’s wife Dassi Devi said she had spotted the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood in the morning, following which the police were informed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said the woman was working as a maid in several houses and was staying in the private school for last one week.



“She was killed with a brick. We suspect she was murdered by a male friend, who has been arrested. His identity cannot be revealed as of now. As per information, the woman had illicit relations with three to four people and was living alone,” the DSP said.

The body was sent for postmortem at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and the report is awaited, he added.

A case under Section 302 (murder)of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

