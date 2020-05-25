Sections
Home / Cities / Woman posts videos wearing boyfriend’s cop uniform, duo booked

Woman posts videos wearing boyfriend’s cop uniform, duo booked

A woman and her boyfriend, a constable with the Mira Road police, have been booked after the woman posted videos on social media wearing his police uniform and singing. The incident occurred a few...

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:05 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A woman and her boyfriend, a constable with the Mira Road police, have been booked after the woman posted videos on social media wearing his police uniform and singing. The incident occurred a few days after home minister Anil Deshmukh had warned of action against people misusing social media, and ordered the police to charge cybercriminals.

“The accused Alisha Shaikh and her police constable boyfriend Vijay Bramhane have been booked under section 416 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 149 of the Maharashtra Police Act,1951 and section 6 (unauthorised use of uniform) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923,” said senior inspector Sandip Kadam of Mira Road police station.

In the video, Shaikh is seen singing Bollywood songs while wearing the police uniform. “We have not arrested the two accused yet,” said Kadam.

The Thane Rural superintendent of police (SP) Dr Shivaji Rathod took note of the video and ordered the Mira Road police to take immediate action against the constable and his girlfriend.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Balbir Singh Senior was a legend across the border too
May 25, 2020 22:49 IST
Stuck in Mumbai for 2 months, cancer patient from Patna flies home
May 25, 2020 22:46 IST
Rs 1.25 crore paddy goes missing from Tarn Taran mill, 3 booked
May 25, 2020 22:44 IST
4 Covid patients die in Kalyan
May 25, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.