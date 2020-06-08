Sections
Home / Cities / Woman robbed of earrings at Dakha village in Ludhiana

Woman robbed of earrings at Dakha village in Ludhiana

Miscreants have been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area and police are trying to trace them

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A CCTV grab showing the snatchers passing the area. (HT PHOTO)

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a woman of her gold earrings at Dakha village here on Monday afternoon and fled from the spot. The miscreants have been captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Victim Rani, 48, of Dakha village, said she, along with her mother-in-law, had gone to fields to bring fodder for cattle. When they were returning home, two motorcycle-borne miscreants turned up there and snatched her gold earrings and fled from the spot.

The woman added the miscreants had already removed number plates from their vehicle.

ASI Hardeep Singh, investigating the case, said two miscreants with their faces covered with a piece of cloth were captured in the CCTVs installed in the area. The police are trying to identify the accused, he said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.