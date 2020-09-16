Woman’s body found floating in a Panvel dam

An unidentified body of a woman in her late thirties was found in a dam in Morbe village of Panvel taluka on Wednesday. The body was tied spirally from head to toe, with iron wires and rope. There were cement blocks as well tied on to the body to allegedly immerse the body completely into the dam.

According to police, since the body bloated due to retention of water, it came up floating. It took around 45 minutes for the police only to cut the wire tied around the body.

“We are yet to get the post mortem report to find the cause and time of death. The body was decomposed and it was suspected that it was at least a 48-hours-old body. We are scrutinising the missing person’s complaint in nearby areas. A case of murder has been registered,” said senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Panvel taluka police station. The police said that the body was tied up in ‘Mummy’ style.

The dam is located in an isolated area and adivasi padas are situated around 3 km away from the dam. On Wednesday morning, when a few boys were going to another village by crossing the dam, they noticed the floating body and alerted the people nearby, who in turn informed the police. Police suspected that the lady could be from one of the nearby villages.