Woman’s body found in a parked jeep in Nallasopara

A decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in the cargo hold of a jeep, parked at the Chandansar area, Nallasopara (East) on Sunday night.The body was wrapped in a plastic...

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:07 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in the cargo hold of a jeep, parked at the Chandansar area, Nallasopara (East) on Sunday night.

The body was wrapped in a plastic bag. Locals informed the Tulinj police station after a foul stench emanated from the jeep. “We have sent the body for the post-mortem and have registered a case of murder against unknown persons, said a police officer. “The accused may have dumped the body in the open cargo hold of the jeep. We are questioning the owner of the vehicle and are investigating further,” he said.

