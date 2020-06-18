Woman’s gold chain snatched in Zirakpur

Two masked men on a motorcycle snatched a woman’s gold chain metres away from her residence at Surender Enclave in Zirakpur on Thursday morning.

The complainant, Shashi Bala, resident of Surender Enclave, told the police that she was driving back home on a scooter after night duty when two motorcycle-borne men snatched her gold chain and fled around 7.30am. Though she raised the alarm, the accused managed to flee.

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.